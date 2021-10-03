Former Baldwin Police Chief has died

Baldwin Police Department announced on Friday the death of their former Police chief, Gerald Minor, who served the Balwin community for 25 years.

On Thursday evening around 8 P.M., Minor departed his loved ones, announced Baldwin Mayor Phil Prejean .

Born in Jena on December 6, 1939, Gerald was raised in Ferriday, as the youngest of three, and was a longtime resident of Baldwin.

In his early years, he worked as a car salesman at Blevins in Franklin, according to his obituary, attaining ‘salesman of the year’ status in the late 60’s.

Circa 1968-69 he joined the Franklin Police Department.

Through the early and mid 70’s , they say Minor worked for various agencies within St. Mary Parish including the Berwick Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

He became a businessman and a member of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce in the latter part of the 70’s.

Later he returned to law enforcement in the mid 80’s until becoming Chief of Police for the town of Baldwin; he was also working for 20 years as an investigator for the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Local agencies shared their condolences, Chief Hal Hutchinson and the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department said Friday evening, "Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family of former Baldwin Chief of Police Gerald Minor and the Balwin Police Department; it was an honor to serve next to him over the years."

Minor leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Audrey Bodin Minor; their son, Drew Minor; two grandchildren, Jamie Warren Minor and Haley Erin Minor; two great grandchildren, Addilynn Minor and Isabella Bonin; dear friend and co-worker, Denise Champagne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He passed away at the age of 81.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

