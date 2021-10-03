CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday, October 3 Morning Forecast

By Natalie Nunn
Ozarks First.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a very warm and dry September, October got us started on a wet foot! At the station, we picked up 1.16″ of rain on Saturday. While that was quite a bit, to break a record it would have had surpassed 2.36″ set back in 1944. We will take what we can get!

www.ozarksfirst.com

Ozarks First.com

Saturday, October 9 Overnight Forecast

It felt like a summer day across the Ozarks today as temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures are cooling down this evening, but they will be well above the normal temperature for October. Tomorrow will be the last day for summer-like conditions before a potent cold front pushes through late tomorrow night into Monday. Most of the Ozarks are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, and the far southwestern corner of MO and the northwestern parts of Arkansas are under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The main impacts will be strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. The storms will push into the area late Sunday and move east through Monday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Cooler conditions set in behind the cold front on Monday. The active weather doesn’t stop there more storms and showers are expected mid-week as another cold front pushes through.
ENVIRONMENT
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Myerstown: Sunday, October 10: Intermittent very light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain
MYERSTOWN, PA
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Makawao

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Sunday, October 10: Scattered Rain Showers; Monday, October 11: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Rain Showers Likely; Wednesday, October 13: Scattered Rain Showers;
MAKAWAO, HI
Willard (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Willard

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willard: Sunday, October 10: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October
WILLARD, OH
viewing.nyc

Sunday, October 10th, 2021, Good Morning!

Good morning! Wishing you a happy Sunday, October 10th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Iuka Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Iuka: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day;
IUKA, MS
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

Blytheville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blytheville: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

