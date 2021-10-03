Sunday, October 3 Morning Forecast

It felt like a summer day across the Ozarks today as temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures are cooling down this evening, but they will be well above the normal temperature for October. Tomorrow will be the last day for summer-like conditions before a potent cold front pushes through late tomorrow night into Monday. Most of the Ozarks are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, and the far southwestern corner of MO and the northwestern parts of Arkansas are under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The main impacts will be strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. The storms will push into the area late Sunday and move east through Monday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Cooler conditions set in behind the cold front on Monday. The active weather doesn’t stop there more storms and showers are expected mid-week as another cold front pushes through.

