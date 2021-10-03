CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Backup QB Mayer lifts Miami (OH) over Central Michigan 28-17

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xzw9_0cFRGpmK00

Backup quarterback AJ Mayer threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally Miami (OH) to a 28-17 victory over Central Michigan in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Starting QB Brett Gabbert staked the RedHawks (2-3, 1-0) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead with touchdown strikes to Andrew Homer and Jack Sorenson, covering 24 and 36 yards, respectively.

Miami was leading 14-7 when an injury sidelined Gabbert late in the second quarter.

Daniel Richardson gave Central Michigan a 17-14 lead on an 11-yard TD toss to Dallas Dixon with 1:25 gone in the fourth quarter.

But Mayer connected with Nate Muersch for a 23-yard TD on the ensuing possession and wrapped up the win with a 11-yard scoring strike to Sorenson with 7:44 left to play.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Homer, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy