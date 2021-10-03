CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AOC appeared to dunk on Kyrsten Sinema as progressives and moderates feud, saying there isn't anything 'maverick' about protecting the rich

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJFQQ_0cFRGYy500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9zVU_0cFRGYy500
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images; J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to take a shot at fellow Democratic lawmaker Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a tweet on Saturday as progressives and moderates struggle to agree on key pieces of legislation.

"There really isn't anything maverick, innovative, or renegade about being a politician that works with corporate lobbyists to protect the rich, short-shrift working families, and preserve the status quo," Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding its one of the "most conventional ways to navigate politics."

She didn't mention the Arizona senator by name, but the tweet was posted hours after a report suggested Sinema wanted to be remembered as a "maverick," like the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

"I think she definitely would like for her legacy to be 'the maverick' like him," Grant Woods, a former Arizona attorney general, told Time magazine. "He was instinctively drawn to doing the opposite of what he was told and what people expected. She's definitely attracted to that image."

Many of the replies to Ocasio-Cortez's tweet directly named or mocked Sinema . Others were retweeting it and directly tagging Sinema's account .

Representatives for Sinema did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Sinema has refused to support President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" social spending bill, angering progressives and sparking confusion over her stance. The bill would increase taxes on the rich and corporations, expand Medicare and Medicaid, lower prescription drug prices, improve access to childcare, and more.

The bill also needs the support of every Democrat in the Senate, which is split 50-50.

Sinema drew more criticism after The New York Times reported she was hosting a political fundraiser for business lobbying groups that oppose much of the bill.

Meanwhile, House progressives refused to support Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi decoupled it from the larger social-spending plan. Pelosi is still working to shore up support for the bill and said she expects the House to vote on it before the end of the month .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 84

Laura Kaia
7d ago

AOC and the squad consider a white as inferior and have no rights. Sinema is more freedom loving american than a democratic Marxist/Jihadist tool.

Reply(4)
57
Dorrit Sherman
7d ago

AOC and her Marxists are dangerous to our nation, these criminals are trying to erase our history, and our freedom, that’s a revolution ( like Harris explained) taking over our freedom, and way of lives is unacceptable, our ancestors, our children fought and fighting for our freedom, and these communists Marxists trying to erase our history, our constitution, our freedom. These terrorists should be prosecute for treason

Reply(4)
32
ch
7d ago

Shutdowns are no big deal and no one is really harmed. It definitely will not harm real Americans. Government employees may have to work without pay, or get jobs outside of government, but that is a good thing. What ever it costs, it will be worth it to shut down Biden's agenda to destroy America.

Reply
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Mccain
Person
Grant Woods
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#D Ariz#File Associated Press#Democratic#Time
CBS News

Jayapal says progressives don't have "red line" for cost of reconciliation bill

Washington — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in an interview with CBSN's Tanya Rivero on Thursday that she and her progressive colleagues do not have a "red line" on the price tag for President Biden's proposal to expand the nation's social safety net, as Democratic leaders continue to search for consensus on the package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pasadena Star-News

Manchin and Sinema don’t owe progressive activists their votes

How many times have you heard someone say — while complaining about Congress — something like: Why do they refuse to listen to voters?. In a nation of 330 million people who can’t seem to agree on much except Congress isn’t listening to the people, I always wonder to which voters members of Congress are supposed to listen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

250K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy