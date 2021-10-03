Mr. Corman Review: The Big Picture (Season 1 Episode 10)

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Joseph Gordon-Levitt made the TV show he always dreamed of making with Mr. Corman. After decades of acting, he set out to write, direct and star in a 10-episode comedy-drama that is a vivid depiction of what it’s like to live inside the mind of a lonely, 30-something man battling anxiety. While most shows distract viewers from their own thoughts and realities, Gordon-Levitt’s Josh Corman serves as a vessel for self-reflection that makes viewers face their own inner turmoil. Other movies and TV shows such as The Sopranos, Ted Lasso, and In Treatment feature characters who are struggling with panic attacks and different mental disorders that are deeply affecting their day-to-day lives. While we see many of them exploring their feelings, thoughts, and emotions with a therapist, we don’t really get to explore what happens inside of their minds when they’re experiencing these episodes. Josh is a fifth-grade public school teacher, who lives in a cozy apartment with a roommate named Victor (Arturo Castro) in the San Fernando Valley in California. His life is seemingly calm and normal, but reflecting on his failed music career and his relationship with his ex Megan (Juno Temple) leaves Josh full of angst. The regret he feels because life didn’t turn out the way he wanted is a feeling many people his age can relate to.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO