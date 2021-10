It’s never easy to write a character out of a series, especially when it seems like there is no chance for the actor’s return. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, “Life and Death,” begins with the death of Jackson and ends with the birth of Jackson; a soft, yet powerful tribute to the officer who didn’t stop fighting when he and Lopez were taken for La Fiera, a nice bookend to the first episode of the new season.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO