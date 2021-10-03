Trump Lawyer Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Showdown With Pence After Election

The lawyer who convinced Donald Trump he could overturn the 2020 presidential election recounted the moment in the Oval Office when Mike Pence tried to derail the former president’s worst instincts in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday. John Eastman crafted the two-page legal memo spelling out how former Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, thus extending Trump’s power. Eastman described a meeting with both Trump and Pence to the Times: “What we asked [Pence] to do was delay the proceedings at the request of these state legislatures so they could look into the matter… My sense was he knew an irretrievable break with Trump was about to come, and he was trying to delay that uncomfortable moment for as long as he could.”