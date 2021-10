Marquette men’s soccer came in to Friday night’s match against Seton Hall without a goal in their last four matches. In fact, it was over four and a half matches worth of time since they didn’t score in the second half against Kansas City. The Golden Eagles were clearly going through a whole heck of a lot on the offensive side of the field, and you could easily make an argument that the defensive end wasn’t exactly wowing anyone either.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO