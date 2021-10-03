Husker halftime: Nebraska hits on all cylinders to take big lead on Northwestern
LINCOLN — Behind a new offensive line and a whirlwind of explosive plays, Nebraska leads Northwestern 35-7 at halftime. Rahmir Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game (and the season) to put the Huskers up 35-7 with 42 seconds to play. Johnson’s first touchdown came from five yards out and put Nebraska up 28-7 with 12:37 to play. That run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted four minutes. Adrian Martinez hit Omar Manning on a 28-yard completion to move Nebraska into the red zone.omaha.com
