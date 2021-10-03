Bulldogs regain Silvo Shako
How It Happened
- The Citadel wasted no time in getting on the board as Jaylan Adams went up top on the first offensive play for the Bulldogs, connecting with Raleigh Webb on an 80-yard touchdown.
- The Bulldogs extended the lead on the first play of the second quarter as Logan Billings went up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown.
- VMI got on the board on their next drive as Korey Bridy scored from three yards out.
- The Citadel answered right back with a quick scoring drive that ended with Billings bursting up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown.
- VMI closed out the half with a 23-yard field goal from Jerry Rice.
- The Keydets opened the scoring in the second half with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Seth Morgan to Chance Knox.
- Jaylan Adams got free for a 68-yard run on the next drive, and then finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
- VMI opened the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown run from Bridy.
- The Bulldogs again had an answer as they put together a 15-play drive that took 8:08, ending with a 22-yard touchdown run up the middle from Emeka Nwanze.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs rushed for 363 yards and four touchdowns on 62 attempts.
- They also went completed a pair of passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
- Quarterback Jaylan Adams was the catalyst of both as he ran 28 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while also going 2-of-6 for 114 yards and a score.
- Logan Billings made his season debut and finished the game with 18 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
- The game marked the first time since the Western Carolina game last spring that the Bulldogs had a pair of 100-yard rushers.
- Emeka Nwanze added eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. The 22-yard touchdown run was his longest of his career.
- Raleigh Webb caught one pass for 80 yards and a score. It marked the second-straight game Webb caught a touchdown pass over 75 yards on the first series of the game.
- Tyler Cherry caught a 34-yard pass in the second quarter. The catch was the first of his career.
- The Bulldog defense picked off a pair of passes deep in their own territory.
- Dominick Poole stopped a drive in the fourth quarter with his first career interception in the end zone.
- Destin Mack ended the next drive with his second interception in as many games. The interception came at the Bulldogs’ 12-yard line and allowed the offense to run out the clock.
- It marked the second-straight game the Bulldogs intercepted a pair of passes.
- Poole added three pass break-ups to go with his five tackles and an interception.
- Safety Chris Beverly finished with a game-high 13 tackles.
- Linebackers Anthony Britton Jr. and Willie Eubanks III each collected 10 stops.
- Eubanks joined with Brian Horn for a sack. While Britton forced a key fumble deep in Bulldog territory in the third quarter.
Up Next
The Citadel hits the road to face its second-straight ranked opponent as the Bulldogs take on ETSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0