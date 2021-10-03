CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Bulldogs regain Silvo Shako

By Dan Fanning
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBxHC_0cFREsUv00

How It Happened

  • The Citadel wasted no time in getting on the board as Jaylan Adams went up top on the first offensive play for the Bulldogs, connecting with Raleigh Webb on an 80-yard touchdown.
  • The Bulldogs extended the lead on the first play of the second quarter as Logan Billings went up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown.
  • VMI got on the board on their next drive as Korey Bridy scored from three yards out.
  • The Citadel answered right back with a quick scoring drive that ended with Billings bursting up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown.
  • VMI closed out the half with a 23-yard field goal from Jerry Rice.
  • The Keydets opened the scoring in the second half with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Seth Morgan to Chance Knox.
  • Jaylan Adams got free for a 68-yard run on the next drive, and then finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
  • VMI opened the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown run from Bridy.
  • The Bulldogs again had an answer as they put together a 15-play drive that took 8:08, ending with a 22-yard touchdown run up the middle from Emeka Nwanze.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldogs rushed for 363 yards and four touchdowns on 62 attempts.
  • They also went completed a pair of passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
  • Quarterback Jaylan Adams was the catalyst of both as he ran 28 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while also going 2-of-6 for 114 yards and a score.
  • Logan Billings made his season debut and finished the game with 18 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
  • The game marked the first time since the Western Carolina game last spring that the Bulldogs had a pair of 100-yard rushers.
  • Emeka Nwanze added eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. The 22-yard touchdown run was his longest of his career.
  • Raleigh Webb caught one pass for 80 yards and a score. It marked the second-straight game Webb caught a touchdown pass over 75 yards on the first series of the game.
  • Tyler Cherry caught a 34-yard pass in the second quarter. The catch was the first of his career.
  • The Bulldog defense picked off a pair of passes deep in their own territory.
  • Dominick Poole stopped a drive in the fourth quarter with his first career interception in the end zone.
  • Destin Mack ended the next drive with his second interception in as many games. The interception came at the Bulldogs’ 12-yard line and allowed the offense to run out the clock.
  • It marked the second-straight game the Bulldogs intercepted a pair of passes.
  • Poole added three pass break-ups to go with his five tackles and an interception.
  • Safety Chris Beverly finished with a game-high 13 tackles.
  • Linebackers Anthony Britton Jr. and Willie Eubanks III each collected 10 stops.
  • Eubanks joined with Brian Horn for a sack. While Britton forced a key fumble deep in Bulldog territory in the third quarter.

Up Next

The Citadel hits the road to face its second-straight ranked opponent as the Bulldogs take on ETSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Western Carolina#American Football#Logan Billings#Chance Knox#The Box Score
mysoutex.com

Lady Bulldogs win

Winning in three straight sets against the Benavides Lady Eagles, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs remain perfect in district play and improved their overall record to 10-10. TR took the win on Sept. 17 in three games, 25-10, 25-20, 25-18. Stats for team leaders provided by coach Tamara Bednorz:. •...
THREE RIVERS, TX
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Travel to Hartford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – After two straight games in the friendly confines of Reese Stadium, the Yale men's soccer team is back on the road on Tuesday. The Bulldogs make the short trip up I-91 to meet the University of Hartford. Kickoff at Al Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium in West Hartford is set for 7 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Iowa, Ohio State earn 'A+' as Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card

The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Arizona Cardinals are winning but their QB Kyler Murray is frustrated

Kyler Murray and they Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 but they had a nail biter last week against the Minnesota Vikings and that flustered their starting quarterback. Murray is frustrated with the self inflicted penalties, sacks and interceptions against the Vikings. “I see it all out there,” Murray said. “I understand...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

594
Followers
221
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy