Mafah provides spark for Clemson offense in first half

Clemson true freshman running back Phil Mafah was expected to redshirt this season. However, following the departure of Lyn-J Dixon and the injury to fellow freshman Will Shipley in last week’s game at NC State, the Tigers needed Mafah to step into action Saturday night against Boston College at Death Valley.

So, Mafah took the field for the first time as a Tiger and made the most of his opportunities in the first half, providing a spark for the offense and helping No. 25 Clemson to a 13-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

A former four-star prospect from Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.), Mafah ran for 50 yards on just four carries, averaging 12.5 yards per attempt.

Mafah had several nice runs, including a long of 28 in the second quarter. On that run, Mafah put a spin move on a defender in the open field, avoiding the potential tackle and racing to the BC 7-yard line. The highlight-reel run set up an 18-yard field goal by B.T. Potter that extended Clemson’s lead to 10-3 at the 10:10 mark of the second frame.

On Clemson’s next possession, Mafah recorded a 12-yard run that helped set up another Tiger field goal that made the score 13-3 before the Eagles answered with a field goal of their own on the ensuing possession to provide the halftime score.

