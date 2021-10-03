Atlanta United 1-2 CF Montreal: Rate and React

After suffering a frustrating loss to the Birmingham Legion just a few days ago, Atlanta United 2 traveled down to the southern Texas town of Edinburg down near the Mexico border to take on former teammate Baboucarr Njie and the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. This was the first time the two clubs had ever played each other in their brief history so both teams were looking to put their claim to what may be the only time the teams would ever meet. Both clubs started the match sitting in sixth place in their respective division and both teams desperately needed full points from the match to keep their post-season hopes alive.

