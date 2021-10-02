CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time announced for Auburn-Georgia

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be on CBS.

The 126th edition of the Auburn-Georgia rivalry will be the first game in a CBS doubleheader on Oct. 9, CBS and the SEC announced Saturday night.

Georgia leads the series 61-56-8 and has won the last four matchups. Auburn is just 12-17-2 at home against the Bulldogs, with their last win coming in 2017 when they beat No. 1 Georgia 40-17. Georgia avenged their loss in the 2017 SEC Championship later in the season.

#Cbs#Texas A M#American Football#Oldest Rivalry#Sec#Georgiafootball#Tigers#Auburn News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

