INJURY REPORT: Alabama RB Jase McClellan's knee injury is not good

Alabama running back Jase McClellan suffered a knee injury during the Crimson Tide’s SEC home-opening win against No. 12 Ole Miss.

Not too much information has been given regarding the injury, other than that it was to his knee.

The sophomore running back has found recent success with the team’s offense as both a pass catcher and an efficient ball carrier.

In the contest against Ole Miss, McClellan had six carries for 28 yards, but he has 40 carries for 191 yards and a rushing touchdown for the season. He has caught 10 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

More tests will be administered, but the initial outlook is “not good,” according to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban after the game.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and will publish any updates regarding the health of McClellan.

