CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Top-ranked Sam Houston pulls out 21-20 win over Lumberjacks

By - 5 minutes ago
AP
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Trapper Pannell ran for a 4-yard touchdown to complete a fourth-quarter comeback and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston edged Stephen F. Austin 21-20 on Saturday. The Bearkats, playing without banged-up starting quarterback Eric Schmid, got a 26-yard TD pass from Keegan Shoemaker to Ife Adeyi then took advantage of a short field following a Lumberjacks punt from the end zone in driving for the go-ahead score.

collegefootball.ap.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
INFORUM

FCS Top 25: Sam Houston slight No. 1 over South Dakota State

(Stats Perform) -- Sam Houston remained No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, but by the slimmest possible margin. The defending national champion's hold on the top spot has dropped slightly each week since the preseason. In the new national media poll, one point separated the Bearkats from second-ranked South Dakota State - 1,201 to 1,200.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaumont Enterprise

5 takeaways from LU's loss to top-ranked Sam Houston

The Lamar University football team suffered another blowout loss on Saturday, this time coming at the hands of No. 1 Sam Houston at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Cardinals fell behind early and never threatened a comeback in the 41-7 loss to the Bearkats. With Lamar now falling back under .500 at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the WAC-ASUN Challenge, here are five takeaways from the Cardinals conference-opening loss to Sam Houston.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
WJFW-TV

Edgar shuts out Abbotsford in the second half to secure Week 8 win

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumberjacks#College Football#American Football#Ap#Fcs#Td#Trae Self#Patriot League#Asun Wac Challenge
WJFW-TV

Colby drops Ladysmith in blowout fashion

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:10PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Colby - The Colby Hornets hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks in Week 8. Colby scored on their first offensive play and kept it up from there. Hornets win 62-6.
COLBY, WI
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Iowa, Ohio State earn 'A+' as Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card

The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Texas college football rankings: Aggies back on top

With apologies to the state’s undefeated (and one-loss teams for that matter), Texas A&M’s win over top-ranked Alabama moves them back to No. 1. This week’s rankings:. Credit to the Aggies and quarterback Zach Calzada for scoring the game’s final 10 points after Alabama had rallied from a 17-7 deficit to lead 38-31. (Is it wrong to think about what if the Aggies hadn’t lost to Arkansas and Mississippi State?)
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech pulls out a win against Richmond, 21–10

In a game in which the Hokies were supposed to win handily, the Virginia Tech offense struggled to show up against the Richmond Spiders this Saturday. With a Vegas spread of 29 points in favor of the Hokies, and an over/under of 50, the Hokies were expected to put up about 40 points. Instead, the offense struggled throughout the day, only putting up 14 points themselves (the other points coming on a punt return touchdown) and 318 yards of total offense.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy