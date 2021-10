We went into some detail about the Great Midwest and also the Southern Conference, but of course there's a lot more going on. UMass Lowell looked pretty snappy, especially on defense, in the New England CRC and will need to be just as solid against a Boston University team that lost last week, but not by a lot. UMass Lowell has started well in part because their recruiting has been very solid—essentially the guys who were enthusiastic about the club worked hard to get their friends to come out. They aren't experienced, but they work hard and work together.

9 DAYS AGO