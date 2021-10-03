CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman sails to NCC title; team finishes 4th

Cover picture for the articleKankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team competed in the NCC Championship race at Lowell on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Senior Justin Hoffman captured the individual crown in decisive fashion with a 39 second margin. “Justin ran as scripted, with a couple of moves to separate himself from contenders...

