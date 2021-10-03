Hoffman sails to NCC title; team finishes 4th

The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a strong showing at the Obenour Invitational at Vermilion High School on October 2nd. The team placed 4th out of 11 teams. Leading the way for the Comets was Sophomore Ty Perez, who crossed the line with a time of 16:16.6 and a 4th place finish out of 182 runners. Sophomore Luke Bowlsby was close behind with a 5th place finish and a time of 16:17.8. Another Sophomore, Henry Isaacs, was third for the team with a new personal best time of 17:37.9 and a 20th place finish. Senior Captain, Sebastian Pecora bounced back from an injury that has sidelined him for the last month to place 33rd with a time of 18:13.6. Senior Nick Glahn was close behind with a time of 18:16.4 and a 36th place finish. Junior Rayan Zaidi and Senior Ryan Szczepanik rounded out the top 7 places for the Comets with times of 18:28.9 and 18:34.7 with places of 44th and 48th. The most improved runner was once again Senior Dillon Jones, who improved his time by over 80 seconds! The Comets will race again on October 11th at the Richard S. Cooley Track for the Cooley Mile, which is a K-12 racing event to celebrate the life of long time Amherst teacher and coach – Dick Cooley. Races will begin at 4:00pm.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO