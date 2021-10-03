CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady set to face former team at Gillette Stadium

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last NFL season, Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a showdown against his former team. Michael George has more.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Michael George
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gillette Stadium#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
CBS Boston

WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him. Kraft was at the stadium early to make sure he was there for Brady’s arrival. He found Brady in the hallway outside the visiting locker room. Brady was in the midst of talking to Drew Brees — whom he’ll pass as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards on Sunday night — when Kraft arrived. Kraft exchanged pleasantries with Brees after approaching the duo, before sharing a long embrace with the man who took his franchise...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Mac Jones on facing Tom Brady: ‘It’s really just us against the other team’

One of the many storylines that will be present when the Patriots play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night is Tom Brady facing off against the man brought in to be his long-term successor, Mac Jones. However, Jones doesn’t quite see things that way. On Wednesday, Jones was asked a...
NFL
Fox News

Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bucs' Tom Brady on Facing Patriots: 'I Know How Their Team Is Going to Prepare'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said there will be no surprises when he returns to Gillette Stadium for a highly anticipated meeting with the New England Patriots on Sunday night. "I know what the wind is like. I know how their team is going to prepare," Brady, who led...
NFL
CBS News

CBS News

296K+
Followers
38K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy