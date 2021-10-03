Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.4 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the creek will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 15.5 Sat 7 pm CDT 14.1 11.9 9.8