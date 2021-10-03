Russia holds first “royal wedding” since Bolshevik Revolution

On October 1, Grand Duke George Romanov and Rebecca Bettarini exchanged vows in Russia’s first royal wedding in decades. After the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, which overthrew the Romanov monarchy, the ceremony was the first of its kind. The wedding, which was attended by dozens of royals, took place at Saint Isaac’s cathedral in Saint Petersburg, the former imperial capital, months after the Duke proposed to Bettarini on Christmas. The couple chose Saint Petersburg for their special day because it was the place where the Duke’s family returned in the early 1990s. “It is very, very close to our family,” Romanov said, before adding that the Russian Baltic Sea port city is “the history of Russia,” as well as “the history of the House of Romanov.” ”

