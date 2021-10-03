CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia holds first “royal wedding” since Bolshevik Revolution

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution ended the Romanov imperial rule in Russia, a Romanov descendant held a wedding on Russian soil on Friday. Imtiaz Tyab has more.

The grand duke of Russia marries his Italian fiancee, marking the country’s first royal wedding in over a century.

On October 1, Grand Duke George Romanov and Rebecca Bettarini exchanged vows in Russia’s first royal wedding in decades. After the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, which overthrew the Romanov monarchy, the ceremony was the first of its kind. The wedding, which was attended by dozens of royals, took place at Saint Isaac’s cathedral in Saint Petersburg, the former imperial capital, months after the Duke proposed to Bettarini on Christmas. The couple chose Saint Petersburg for their special day because it was the place where the Duke’s family returned in the early 1990s. “It is very, very close to our family,” Romanov said, before adding that the Russian Baltic Sea port city is “the history of Russia,” as well as “the history of the House of Romanov.” ”
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
Boston Globe

PHOTOS: Russia’s first ‘royal’ wedding in a century evokes imperial memories, good and bad

Roughly 1,500 people attended Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov's wedding, with aristocrats and dignitaries from across Europe. For the 40-year-old George Mikhailovich Romanov, the decision to wed his Italian fiancee in a lavish ceremony at St. Isaac’s Cathedral in St. Petersburg — in Russia’s first “royal” wedding in over a century — carried a complicated history.
The Independent

