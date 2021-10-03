CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Roman pine trees at risk from dangerous parasites

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quintessential part of Rome’s skyline is at risk of being wiped out. Umbrella pine trees, which make up half of the city’s surface, are being eaten away by parasitic bugs known as pine tortoise scales. Chris Livesay has more on conservationists’ efforts to preserve the iconic trees.

