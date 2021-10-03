CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox rally in 9th, on brink of clinching wild-card berth

By AP News
wtmj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jordy Mercer
Person
Gerardo Parra
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
theScore

Red Sox stun Nationals in 9th, tie Yankees for top wild-card spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees pass Red Sox for 1st Wild Card; Cardinals clinch tie (9/27/21)

As usual, the postseason picture still hasn’t taken full shape with the regular season down to a week. The weekend that was did upset the apple cart in the American League Wild-Card race with the Yankees passing the Red Sox for the top spot with a weekend sweep at Fenway Park. Meanwhile, Boston now is just one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, two up on the Seattle Mariners and three ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second AL Wild Card.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#Yankees#The Red Sox#Mariners#Angels
Boston

Here’s how the Red Sox can clinch a playoff berth Saturday

They control their own destiny after Friday's slate of games. The Red Sox’ playoff chances took a big step forward Friday evening. A 4-2 win in D.C. over the Nationals and the Mariners falling to the Angels 2-1 makes it possible for the Red Sox to clinch a spot in the playoffs on Saturday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy