‘Fun Belt’ meets the SEC: What Troy said about chaotic game against South Carolina

At times, Troy football coach Chip Lindsey felt Saturday’s game against South Carolina had the feel of a Sun Belt Conference game for its wild momentum swings. The Trojans are members of the Sun Belt Conference, which has earned the nickname of “Fun Belt” for the league’s often unpredictability, high-scoring offenses and such teams as the fun-loving Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Troy and USC had plenty of twists and turns but the Trojans came up short, 23-14, in trying to knock off the Southeastern Conference opponent.