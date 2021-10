As we approach the end of Suicide Prevention Month, this is an ideal time to reinforce an important message that applies every day, week and month of the year. An alarming number of people try to take their own lives, and the terrible strain caused by the ongoing pandemic only makes the situation more dangerous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between April and June 2020, more than 40% percent of adults reported feeling anxious or depressed. While many of us are not quite so isolated as we were during the worst of the pandemic, the situation remains quite stressful.

