‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Explains His Last-Second Decision to Return to Alaska with Rain and Bird

It’s official, folks. Members of the Brown family are making their way back to Alaska. And Bear Brown is one of the Alaskan Bush People stars to do so. There is no question that in the years since Alaskan Bush People first made its way to our TV screens, the Brown family children have gone through a lot of changes. They grew up surviving in the wilds of Alaska. Then they rose to fame and made their way to Beverly Hills. And most recently, they have moved out to the mountains in Washington. And to put it quite simply, they have all grown up.