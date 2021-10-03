CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Explains His Last-Second Decision to Return to Alaska with Rain and Bird

By Quentin Blount
 8 days ago
It’s official, folks. Members of the Brown family are making their way back to Alaska. And Bear Brown is one of the Alaskan Bush People stars to do so. There is no question that in the years since Alaskan Bush People first made its way to our TV screens, the Brown family children have gone through a lot of changes. They grew up surviving in the wilds of Alaska. Then they rose to fame and made their way to Beverly Hills. And most recently, they have moved out to the mountains in Washington. And to put it quite simply, they have all grown up.

Dave Travis
7d ago

Are folks being lead to believe that this tribe - once squatters on Gov. land - still own this parcel in Alaska in addition to the Washington property? What a country Billy Brown found the suckers @ Discovery Channel! They still refuse that Brown conned them!

Reply
12
George Frank
7d ago

off season, they live in Wash. St. They the same as you and I until new season begins. Are they full timers in Alaska....heck no

Reply
6
USveteran
6d ago

Off season they live in their mansion in California! The writers of the show must have run out of ideas for the ranch so now they want to write and film more of Alaska

Reply
3
