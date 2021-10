(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO