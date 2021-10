It can be hard adjusting to a new team, especially when you arrive in the middle of the season. It can be difficult, adjusting to being a professional athlete at just the age of 18. It can be brutal, having to navigate life in a foreign country, oceans away from family, while pursuing your childhood dreams. Yet, there’s LAFC defender Mamadou Fall, who's not only doing all three, but doing so while quickly making a name for himself in a team full of stars.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO