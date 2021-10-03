McFeely: UND loses inexplicable gamble and with it the game to Bison

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — I don't know if the North Dakota State-North Dakota rivalry will ever be what it once was, and what the Fighting Hawks want it to be again. I know this: If Bubba Schweigert made the decision he did Saturday in, say, 1992 it would've been worthy of Eddie Schultz screaming to a statewide television audience, "I can't believe Bubba just did what he did!" There would've been a documentary segment on it. A book chapter written about it.