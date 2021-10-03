Women’s Soccer: Titans Earn Sixth Shoutout of the Season in Win Over Presidents
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Westminster women's soccer team shut out Washington and Jefferson, 2-0, on the road in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup on Saturday. For much of the first half, Westminster (8-1-1, 2-0-0 PAC) and Washington & Jefferson (4-6-1, 1-1 PAC) competed in a strong defensive battle, until the 44th minute when Titan senior Ashley Frank (Mentor, OH / Mentor) dished an assist to first-year Brooke Horvath (Murrysville, PA / Franklin Regional) to score her seventh goal of the season. The Titan defense held strong and took a 1-0 lead to intermission.www.wcn247.com
