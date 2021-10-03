Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Deadly Crash

Grand Traverse County Deputies were called to East Duck Lake Rd. near Brigham Rd. Friday morning for a deadly crash investigation.

Deputies say a Mercedes driving north crossed the centerline during a curve in the road and hit a truck pulling a camper.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.