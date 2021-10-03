CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Last year, Marvel surprised fans with the news that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will drop next year on Disney+ ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This new special is an obvious riff on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which George Lucas quickly disavowed. Regardless, The Star Wars Holiday Special made an impact on the franchise by introducing Boba Fett in an animated short.

www.superherohype.com

Complex

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Turns the Player Into the Coach

A couple of weeks ago, I spent almost an hour playing a demo version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the upcoming title from developer Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex, Shadow of the Tomb Raider). The story is engaging. The aesthetics are futuristic and cool. The RPG elements are appealing. But in my opinion, the combat gameplay needs work. It’s fixable, but during fights, the interactions between my playable avatar (Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord) and my AI teammates (Rocket, Gamora, Drax, and Groot) felt unnatural. And in a game that’s based (both practically and narratively) around the synergy of disparate parts, that’s a problem.
VIDEO GAMES
heroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday’s Facebook outage by teasing the film’s famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there’s still one that fans haven’t discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film’s two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it’s something that’s just waiting to be discovered.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals What David Bowie Song Will Not Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed one David Bowie song that he will not be including in the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 soundtrack. According to Gunn, he will not be using Bowie's iconic song "Heroes" for Guardians 3; there had been growing speculation that Gunn would be using "Heroes" for a deeply emotional moment his final chapter of the Guardians Trilogy: Rocket Raccoon's funeral. However, based on what James Gunn shared with a fan on social media, we won't be getting that moment - at least, not scored to David Bowie's "Heroes".
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Peacemaker Series: James Gunn Admits the Character 'Has a Lot of Issues'

A Peacemaker series chat closed out HBO and HBO Max’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour panels, TUDUM event celebrates Netfix’s biggest new and returning titles, WandaVision Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn will play Joan Rivers in Showtime limited series, Eddie Murphy signs Amazon deal, Let the Right One In vampire story ordered to series, and more top TV news.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Costume and Production Designers

James Gunn is a director known for working with a lot of the same people. In fact, you can spot his brother Sean Gunn and his pal Michael Rooker in both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. In addition to actors, Gunn also works with a lot of the same folks behind the scenes. In a recent Instagram post, he paid tribute to The Suicide Squad's costume designer and production designer, and revealed they will be working with him on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Hands-On Preview

One of the most anticipated games of the fall is Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Square Enix gave us a hands-on, playable sneak peek of the game earlier this month. Their last game based on a Marvel comics property took some interesting liberties, meshing the mythos from the comics and the more-known beats from the Marvel Studios films, blending them into a unique gameplay experience that made me hunger for more time with the team of misfits as they traipse across the universe looking for trouble, or dealing with trouble finding them.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Will Open In 2022

It’s been nearly five years since Walt Disney World Resorts began building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. However, the ambitious EPCOT attraction will not arrive this year as originally planned. Via the Disney Parks Blog, Cosmic Rewind won’t open until 2022. Just as he did for Guardians of the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: Someone Wants James Gunn to Put a Ferret in Vol. 3 Real Bad

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been written for years by now, and James Gunn is actively storyboarding the movie as he creates one sketch card per shot throughout the entire flick. During a breaking in storyboarding Monday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a series of screenshots he took of his Instagram account and one eager Guardians fan hoping to see a ferret at some point in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Unveils Disney World Groot and Rocket Statue

Disney unveiled a statue of Rocket Raccoon and Groot at Epcot this morning. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was absolutely stoked about the development. He posted a picture on Twitter and fans got Groot trending on the platform in no time. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this weekend and there have been a ton of festivities. They televised a special commemorating the 50th Anniversary as many stars came and performed as a part of the show. The Guardians are also getting their own roller coaster down there. Fans have been looking forward to that attraction as the MCU heroes have become a mainstay of any Marvel discussion. Their ride at Disneyland in California draws lines constantly as a reworked Tower of Terror. It's a full-scale party down in Florida right now. Check out the bronze version of Rocket and Groot right here.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'The Suicide Squad' director confirms on Twitter that he has another DCEU project up on his sleeve besides HBO Max's series 'Peacemaker' starring John Cena. AceShowbiz - James Gunn's directing gig for "The Suicide Squad" has seemingly started out a longtime business relationship with Warner Bros./DC Comics. The filmmaker has confirmed that he is developing another DCEU project outside of the "Peacemaker" series for HBO Max.
MOVIES
IGN

James Gunn is Working on New DC Project

After working on The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker spinoff, James Gunn is working on another DC project. While responding to a fan on Twitter, Gunn confirmed that he is developing another project for DC. Gunn said, “Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.” The filmmaker hasn’t revealed which...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
darkhorizons.com

Gunn Teases More DC, Marvel Character

Following their collaboration on this year’s “The Suicide Squad” and the upcoming “Peacemaker” series,” filmmaker James Gunn is reuniting with WarnerMedia on another DC project. Gunn, currently prepping to shoot Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” will cross the aisle again for another DC project according to the...
MOVIES
Gamespot

James Gunn Is Currently "Developing" Another DC Project

Screenwriter and director James Gunn (Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy) is currently working on another DC Comics project for TV or film, according to the man himself. Due to the magic of Twitter, Gunn's announcement of his six-year wedding anniversary to actor Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker) turned into a stray fan question yielding this confirmation.
MOVIES

