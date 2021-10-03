James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Last year, Marvel surprised fans with the news that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will drop next year on Disney+ ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This new special is an obvious riff on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which George Lucas quickly disavowed. Regardless, The Star Wars Holiday Special made an impact on the franchise by introducing Boba Fett in an animated short.www.superherohype.com
