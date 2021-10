I am using Vmware Esxi 7.0 update 2 dellEMC customized version on my Dell Poweredge R320. Intel Xeon E5-2470 (8-core) esxi is: DEL-ESXi-702_17867351-A05 (7.0u2) my 2 datastores are 1 is on a 1TB SATA SSD and the other is a 2TB SAS 7,200 rpm drive when I run Vms on the SSD the performance is great until it hits a wall I will see the disk transfer rate go from 300-400MB/s to zero. and it will make not only that Vm unusable it will slow esxi to a crawl making the webui very slow to respond I see latency under disk on for example my server 2019 VM in the 2-3 thousands. it normally takes 2-3 minutes for the SSD to recover. my idrac 7 reports the SSD has 100% health. I purchased it brand new in 8/5/2021.

