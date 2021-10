A few months ago, a friend asked me to write about charter schools. He wanted to know what they were! Well, it depends on what the founders of the school want it to be. Charter schools are often thought of as schools of innovation. They are paid for with public dollars, but they don’t have to always follow all the rules and regulations of regular public schools and thus, the thinking is, should have time to innovate and flourish. We have a new charter school law in Iowa that allows school boards and virtually anyone who is interested to apply to be a charter school and hope to be approved by the State Board of Education.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO