Plainview, NE

Charles Lederer

Norfolk Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiants will be Sara Fegley and the Rev. Donna Fonner. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, with U.S. Army Honors Guard. Graveside burial will be 12:30 p.m. Monday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Plainview.

Charles Lederer

