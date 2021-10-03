CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' collapse could lead to dismissal of manager Jayce Tingler

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gxltn_0cFR4kQc00
Oct 1, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler (32) consults with a coach during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-03 01:13:30 GMT+00:00 - The late-season collapse of the San Diego Padres is expected to mark the end of Jayce Tingler's two-year stint as manager.

Major League Baseball Network reported Saturday that Tingler "will be relieved of his managerial duties." It is known that San Diego general manager A.J. Preller is considering a change.

The Padres responded to the report by MLBN's Jon Heyman with a statement.

"Per A.J. Preller, no decision has been made on Jayce's employment status at this time. Heyman's report is completely premature. (Tingler) will be managing our game today."

The Padres are 79-82 after ending a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. After being 67-49 on Aug. 10, San Diego has gone a porous 12-33 in a startling fall from likely playoff participant to clinching a losing campaign.

The Padres are 27 games behind the first-place Giants in the National League West.

"Look, I hear the same things you hear," Tingler told reporters after Saturday's game of his status. "But at the same time, I'm trying to be present and trying to manage.

"I feel bad for the noise for the guys. I'm really proud of the way they have been busting. They deserved the win today."

Tingler said the dialogue between himself and Preller has remained good down the stretch of the season.

"A.J. and I have been talking." Tingler said. "We'll talk postgame and we'll talk tomorrow morning. Look, I don't have social media. I do have a phone and I get a lot of texts. So look, I get it."

Tensions in the clubhouse became a hot topic two weeks ago when third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in an intense shouting match and were separated by teammates.

The Padres conclude their season on Sunday against the Giants. Teams typically dismiss managers one day later.

San Diego went 37-23 and won a first-round playoff series in Tingler's first season as manager. He was runner-up for NL Manager of the Year honors for the shortened campaign.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
Yardbarker

Padres reportedly will fire manager Jayce Tingler after disappointing season

Someone was going to be the fall guy for what happened to the Padres, and Tingler is the unlucky one. He can’t have many complaints considering how the second half went. The Padres went 25-42 after the All-Star break, culminating in a brutal 6-19 record so far in September. They’re on their way to a sub-.500 season, a remarkable fall considering they were 67-49 at the end of play on Aug. 10.
MLB
FanSided

Padres rumors: 3 replacements for Jayce Tingler if he’s fired

The San Diego Padres have their scapegoat in manager Jayce Tingler after they guaranteed a losing season on Friday night. The Padres will, somehow, finish with a losing record on the season. Sure, they were dealt a tough hand with injuries, but so was every MLB team. San Diego’s lack of depth in the rotation and injuries in the bullpen eventually dealt them a fatal blow they could not recover from.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Jon Heyman
eastvillagetimes.com

Is it time for the Padres to move on from Jayce Tingler?

The play of the San Diego Padres down the stretch has been abysmal. Peter Seidler and the ownership group made an investment to win, and they are demanding results. The Padres are paying players fair market value. They are aggressive in acquiring players and committed to winning now. In the early part of the 2021 season, playoff baseball in San Diego seemed inevitable. The Padres were gathering the attention of baseball fans everywhere. There was a buzz about the team as the Padres moved into the national spotlight.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reportedly will fire manager Jayce Tingler, but San Diego calls news 'completely premature'

After a disappointing season with high expectations, the Padres are planning to part ways with manager Jayce Tingler after two seasons at the helm, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The decision has not been confirmed by the club, who calls the news of Tingler’s firing “completely premature,” per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Still, expectations are that Tingler will be let go.
MLB
chatsports.com

BREAKING: Padres firing Jayce Tingler, per report

The news that every Padres fan was waiting for has finally come. Jayce Tingler will be relieved of his duties as manager of the San Diego Padres. Jon Heyman reported the news first. Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the Padres. Tingler is a solid baseball man...
MLB
ESPN

Firing Jayce Tingler doesn't solve the real problem with the San Diego Padres

To nobody's surprise, the San Diego Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler after a bitterly disappointing 79-83 season that included a 26-43 mark in the second half. Tingler may or may not have been a good manager, but he certainly is the easy fall guy for a season that began with World Series hopes and ended with a pitching staff held together with rusty nails and moldy sheetrock. A string of injuries and lack of starting pitching depth led to a 7-21 final month that left the Padres not only staring up at the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, but 11 wins behind the wild-card St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Mlbn#The San Francisco Giants
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox fall to Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs and faced off against the Astros in Houston Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series. The Astros won the first game in the series, 6-1, at Minute Maid Park. With the pennant push officially...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

198K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy