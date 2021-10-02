Eugene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.