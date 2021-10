HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at church one hour prior to services.