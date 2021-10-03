CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

‘Please don’t yell at my kids today’: Tennessee mom confronts bus driver in viral video

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Sharp
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GCVC_0cFR41zI00

GRAY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – A Tennessee mother says after having ongoing issues with her children’s school bus driver, she decided to pull out her phone and confront her – the video she recorded has now been viewed more than 30 million times on the social media app TikTok.

In the video, the mother says to the driver, “Please don’t yell at my kids today.” This prompts a quick response from the driver who says, “I don’t yell at your kids… No, I do not. You shut your mouth.”

The video was posted on Tuesday by mother, Cassaundra Rubi, who spoke with Nexstar’s WJHL.

Florida man traps huge thrashing alligator in trash can on viral video

“They come home crying off the bus,” said Rubi. “They used to love the bus. So I was like, let me just ask her nicely, ‘please don’t yell at my kids.’ Honestly, I thought her response was going to be completely different.”

WJHL was not able to find a way to contact the driver shown in the video for comment, but the school vowed to investigate the allegations fully.

Rubi said she first tried to solve the issue by contacting the county’s bus garage before confronting the driver on her own in the now-viral video exchange .

“I’m asking you not to yell at my kids,” Rubi says in the TikTok video.

“How dare you tell me not to yell at your kids?” the bus driver responds back.

“Yes, they cry every day,” said Rubi before the bus driver can be seen pulling away at the end of the video.

“Maybe it was because I had mentioned something to her and maybe her heart rate got up. But the way it was handled was not okay,” said Rubi.

The school system issued a statement this week in response:

The Washington County Schools (WCS) administration is taking immediate and decisive action to address a complaint made to school officials alleging employee misconduct of a WCS bus driver captured on video during a bus route yesterday, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The physical and social-emotional well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority. It is our policy to fully investigate all allegations and take necessary actions upon completion of the investigation process.

The District cannot discuss confidential personnel matters. However, we want to assure all of our stakeholders of the Washington County Schools community that all allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District. Steps will be taken to address any misconduct that does not align to our district’s and community’s expectations of professional conduct.

Dr. Jarrod Adams – Chief Operations Officer
Washington County Department of Education

The school system confirmed Friday there is a new bus driver on Rubi’s route, but officials said they could not confirm the status of the driver’s employment.

“I felt so disrespected by her. I just feel like they should re-evaluate all of their drivers. Look at different footage to make sure their drivers are doing their job, and they are being respectful to our children,” said Rubi.

WJHL has reached out to the county bus garage to ask for a response or for any video that may be collected from cameras on the bus. As the school system is on fall break as of Friday, there will likely be a delay in that request.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Purple Heal Walk held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members participated in the Purple Heal Walk on Sunday at the state capitol. They gathered to show their committment to stand up against the effects of domestic violence. The walk was led by butterflies, by grace defined by faith. The event featured live […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Fair ends first week opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair has seen large crowds. Some said the food, games, and traditions are what they look forward to the most. “My parents grew up bringing me to the state fair so I just thought it was an awesome thing that we keep the tradition going,” said participant Linda […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Guns confiscated in Canton after neighbors tip off police

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Canton, several guns were taken off the streets after concerned neighbors tipped off police. Police Chief Otha Brown said neighbors called police after they saw teenagers walking down the street with guns. He said the men were not making threats, but those passing by were scared for their safety. Brown […]
CANTON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
WJTV 12

Hundreds gather in Jackson to rally against medical mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cheers, chants and signs all coming from a group with shared beliefs.  “We don’t want the government forcing vaccinations on us we need to have our own medical choices,” said medical freedom supporter Douglas Walker.  Having the choice of getting COVID-19 vaccine, that’s what brought this group of people together outside […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson family competes for $20,000 on Family Feud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family got the chance to compete for $20,000 on Family Feud. The Parker family said the show is one of their favorites. They said the opportunity to compete was surreal. “Watching it on TV is one thing, but it’s a whole different feeling when you see the names on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for break-in at Raising Cane’s in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find the man who burglarized the Raising Cane’s on East County Line Road. The burglary happened on the morning of October 6. Police said the man entered through the drive-thru window and left the same way. If you know who he is, contact the Ridgeland Police […]
RIDGELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Bus#Viral Video#Wjhl#Tiktok#Nexstar#Wcs
WJTV 12

Time in a box: Columbus leaders unearth mementos from 1972

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of an eastern Mississippi city have opened a time capsule that local residents buried nearly 50 years ago in anticipation of this year’s bicentennial celebration. Columbus was founded in 1819 in what was considered at time to be Alabama. It became part of Mississippi and was incorporated in 1821. The […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Marshall County, MS teen’s death under investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old Mississippi girl, but there are questions about what led to her passing. Her father identified her as Zyiah Wright, and said she just turned 14. He did not want to speak on camera, but said Zyiah was discovered Saturday […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WJTV 12

Inmate dies at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility are investigating the death of inmate Jeremy Russell. According to Management & Training Corp., officers discovered Russell unresponsive in his cell before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Medical staff responded, and local paramedics later pronounced Russell dead. The 21-year-old was...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man found not guilty in death of Natchez artist

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County murder suspect has been found not guilty in the death of 54-year-old James Henry Williams, a Natchez folk artist, in 2019. According to the Natchez Democrat, a jury found 46-year-old Arthur Moore not guilty in Williams’ death after deliberation on Wednesday, October 6.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

939
Followers
371
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy