HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team fell in South Atlantic Conference action to Lenoir-Rhyne University Wednesday (Sept. 29) 5-1. The Cobras conceded an early goal before stepping up their defense and holding the Bears scoreless for the rest of the first half. Just before halftime, a long ball into the Lenoir-Rhyne penalty area was misplayed by the Bear defenders and freshman Lexi Lilly pounced on the opportunity to level the score at one. The goal was the first in Lilly's collegiate career.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO