Immaculata over Hillsborough, Somerset County Tournament first round - Boys soccer recap

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tenth-seeded Hillsborough was a 9-1 winner over 15th-seeded Immaculata in Saturday’s Somerset County Tournament first round in Hillsborough. Jalen Moni had a hat trick for Hillsborough in the win, with Nick Alexander, Felipe Feiteiro, Ian Janaszik, Marcial Escamilla and Mark Rudden adding a goal apiece. The hat trick was the second in a row for the senior Moni, who had three goals on Sept. 29 against Gill St. Bernard’s.

