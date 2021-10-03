CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Brother Martin remains unbeaten with 45-21 win over St Aug Saturday

By Jori Parys
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Brother Martin Crusaders defeated the St Aug Purple Knights, 45-21 Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium.

Both teams were playing without their starting quarterbacks due to injury.

Junior Clayton Lonardo played under center for the Crusaders and senior wide receiver Javen Nicholas moved to quarterback for St Aug.

Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert ran for three touchdowns of 20, 2 and 61 yards on the day.

With the win, Brother Martin remains unbeaten and moves to 3-0 on the season.

