Woman suffers severe head injuries after alleged beating by Shamokin man
Northumberland, Pa. — On Sept. 22, State Troopers out of Stonington interviewed a woman at Geisinger Danville Hospital after a reported assault. Troopers said they observed the woman to have two black eyes, swelling to her face and eyes, and bruises on her arms, shoulders, and elbows. According to the report, the woman identified Gerald Carringt Simpson, 52, of Shamokin as the person who assaulted her to EMS as they treated her on scene.www.northcentralpa.com
