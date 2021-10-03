BLOG: LSU loses to No. 22 Auburn in SEC home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers (3-2) fell to No. 22 Auburn (4-1) Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999. The Fighting Tigers, who led most of the game, succumbed to an Auburn Tigers rally, 24-19.

LSU has won three straight games, most recently a 28-25 win over Mississippi State in it’s SEC opener.

The game will also mark LSU transfer quarterback and Ponchatoula native TJ Finley’s return to Baton Rouge.

Finley helped Auburn avoid an upset against Georgia State last week.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports Office below: