BLOG: LSU loses to No. 22 Auburn in SEC home opener

By WGNO Web Desk
 8 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers (3-2) fell to No. 22 Auburn (4-1) Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999. The Fighting Tigers, who led most of the game, succumbed to an Auburn Tigers rally, 24-19.

LSU has won three straight games, most recently a 28-25 win over Mississippi State in it’s SEC opener.

The game will also mark LSU transfer quarterback and Ponchatoula native TJ Finley’s return to Baton Rouge.

Finley helped Auburn avoid an upset against Georgia State last week.

Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports Office below:

Clawed: LSU routed at Kentucky

It is a new low for the LSU football program. The Tigers were manhandled by Kentucky, 42-21 Saturday in Lexington. The 16th ranked Wildcats rushed for 329 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Kentucky took a 14-0 lead on a second quarter TD pass from quarterback […]
FNF: John Curtis defeats Shaw, 37-16

Highlights from tonight’s matchup between the John Curtis Patriots and Shaw Eagles on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
