Tulane falls in AAC opener to East Carolina, 52-29

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell rushed for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns and East Carolina defeated Tulane 52-29.

Mitchell took a handoff 68 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and also had a 62-yard gain from scrimmage on his first carry of the game.

He carried the ball 15 times, averaging 14.8 yards per carry.

Tulane came from 24-0 down with a flurry of points to get within eight, 31-23, late in the third.

Michael Pratt was 22 of 36 passing for 268 yards but threw three interceptions.

#Tulane#East Carolina#Aac#American Football#Ap
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

 https://www.wgno.com

