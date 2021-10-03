Tulane falls in AAC opener to East Carolina, 52-29

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell rushed for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns and East Carolina defeated Tulane 52-29.

Mitchell took a handoff 68 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and also had a 62-yard gain from scrimmage on his first carry of the game.

He carried the ball 15 times, averaging 14.8 yards per carry.

Tulane came from 24-0 down with a flurry of points to get within eight, 31-23, late in the third.

Michael Pratt was 22 of 36 passing for 268 yards but threw three interceptions.

