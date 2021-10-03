Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-05 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 11:35 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.2 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:35 AM CDT Tuesday was 2.3 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.2 Tue 11 am CD 1.8 1.7 1.7alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0