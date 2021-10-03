Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-05 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 11:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to be at 4.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.0 Tue 11 am CD 3.8 3.7 3.6alerts.weather.gov
