Michigan State

No. 14 Michigan routs Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers QB Mertz hurt

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten with a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play.

Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play.

Neither returned to the game.

