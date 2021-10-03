CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan wins fourth straight, 24-17 over Buffalo

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Kaleb Eleby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Western Michigan won its fourth straight game, defeating Buffalo 24-17 in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Eleby hit a streaking Moore with a 64-yard strike to give the Broncos the lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

After Buffalo went three-and-out for the fourth straight possession, the Broncos burned almost six minutes off the clock before La’Darius Jefferson scored from a yard out.

Kyle Vantrease’s 1-yard keeper cut the lead to seven with 1:17 remaining but WMU recovered an onside kick.

Moore finished with a career-high 163 yards receiving.

