Presidential Election

Biden’s agenda threatened as progressive Democrats stall vote

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s key domestic agenda faces a stalemate as members of his own party disagree over the infrastructure bill’s budget. Progressive Democrats are demanding a separate budget worth trillions of dollars to expand social programs, while moderate Democrats remain wary of the steep cost. Christina Ruffini reports.

TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says Biden’s ‘Very Bad’ Poll Numbers Make it Hard for Congress to Pass Spending Package: ‘He Doesn’t Provide Much Political Cover’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said on Friday that President Joe Biden’s “very bad” poll numbers make it hard for Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would affect welfare and climate change policy. Only 38 percent of Americans approve, while 53 percent disapprove, of Biden’s job performance, according...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hutch Post

Biden's approval rating falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution.McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted ways, all in an effort to stop President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and even if doing so pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. All said, the outcome of this debt crisis leaves zero confidence there won't be a next one. In fact, McConnell engineered an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

After Biden’s cave-in to leftists on his spending bills, it’s clear who calls the shots

When Democratic primary voters coalesced behind the candidacy of Joe Biden in 2020, their motive was clear. They embraced him to stop the hard left — led by a surging Sen. Bernie Sanders — from capturing control of their party. They knew that if they wanted to defeat President Donald Trump, they had to provide an alternative who was not an avowed socialist.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sanders, exasperated with Manchin’s demands, presses senator for specifics on Biden’s domestic agenda

For some time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has refused to discuss at length Sen. Joe Manchin III’s demands relating to President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package, appearing visibly annoyed as reporters peppered him with questions about the moderate Democratic senator’s conditions. On Wednesday, the gloves came off. Sanders,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
