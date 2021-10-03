CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermillion, SD

USD cruises to D-Days victory over Indiana State

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TscI_0cFR1N8y00

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp threw three touchdowns in the second quarter and the Coyote defense limited Indiana State to 205 yards of offense in a 38-10 Dakota Days victory Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

The win moves South Dakota to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Valley play while Indiana State fell to 2-3 and 0-2, respectively. The Coyotes improved to 66-33-5 all-time in homecoming games, including a 16-4 mark in their last 20.

Camp completed 19-of-26 passes for 200 yards and added 18 on the ground. It was his first collegiate three-touchdown passing day. Tight end Brett Samson hauled in two touchdowns and had five catches for 52 yards. Carter Bell hauled in a 47-yard bomb as part of a five-catch, 87-yard performance.

“We knew we were going to have to play well, and I think we did,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson . “We played really well on defense and very consistently the entire game.

“Offensively, we had a really good second quarter and moved the ball well. I really like what we did in the second half. We were able to protect the lead and move the football and put two more scores on the board in the fourth quarter which is something that we’ve not always been able to do. I give our offensive front and our backs and our tight ends a lot credit.”

The two teams exchanged field goals early on, but a fourth-and-goal score from the 1 early in the second quarter started a string of three straight touchdown drives for Camp and the Coyotes. It was a 1-yard out to Samson after USD had been stuffed from the 1 the prior play.

“You got to be able to get fourth-and-1,” said Nielson. “I was disappointed we didn’t get it in on third down. We still have some work to do on our short-yardage package. But we’re going to go for it on fourth-and-half-a-yard and we got in the end zone. I think that was a little bit of a lift. Those are momentum plays, just like a stop there would have been a momentum play for them. Maybe a little bit of a confidence boost that we need in a critical time in the game.”

South Dakota totaled 168 yards in the second quarter while Indiana State netted 12 yards on 12 plays. The Sycamores went 3-and-out after the first Samson score and Camp hit Bell along the right sideline on the first play of the next series. Bell split two defenders after the catch to reach the end zone to make it 17-3.

Another 3-and-out set up USD’s third touchdown. Samson got a foot down just inside the right pylon on a 2 nd -and-goal play from the 10 that capped a 7-play, 59-yard drive and made it 24-3 with 2:33 left in the half.

Elijah Reed and Tre Jackson intercepted Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson in the third quarter. Those were the only turnovers in the game. South Dakota punted back both times and Thompson found tight end Zach Larkin for a 15-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the third quarter that made it 24-10.

Larkin completed a 30-yard pass back to Thompson near the start of the scoring drive. Thompson, who finished with 135 yards passing, sustained an injury at some point during that drive and did not return.

The fourth quarter belonged to South Dakota’s offensive line. Travis Theis ran in from 15 yards out and Nate Thomas scooted in from 27 yards away for Coyote touchdowns as USD had the ball for all but 3:35 of the final quarter. Indiana State ran six plays in the fourth quarter for nine yards on two 3-and-outs.

Jack Cochrane had six tackles in leading a defense that shut down another opposing run game. Sycamore starter Peterson Kerlegrand ran 11 times for 24 yards and Indiana State totaled 33 yards on 22 carries. Sacks from Tre Thomas and DeJaun Cooper aided that tally.

South Dakota stays home to host 10 th -ranked North Dakota (2-2, 0-1) next Saturday at 2 p.m. The Fighting Hawks dropped a 16-10 decision at home to No. 5 North Dakota State Saturday in the conference opener for both teams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Southern Illinois stuns SDSU in overtime

Southern Illinois stormed back from an early 20-point deficit to defeat South Dakota State in overtime, 42-41, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference battle between top-10 teams Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Lincoln powers past Jefferson for 38-18 win at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A top five 11AAA high school matchup featured the Lincoln Patriots and Jefferson Cavaliers. Third quarter, Patriots up 17-12 Tate Schafer was looking downfield and would connect with Johnny Cooper for the 15 yard pick up and the first down. A few moments later, the junior Angel Jurshge cut through […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Vermillion, SD
Football
Vermillion, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Vermillion, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota State bests Western Illinois in four sets

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball picked up a Summit League win Thursday night with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17) victory over Western Illinois at Frost Arena. SDSU won sets one and two, stumbled in set three, then bounced back to take the match in set four. The Jacks started the match […]
KELOLAND

Second half surge fuels USF to road win over SMSU

MARSHALL, Minn. (USF) – With a 35-point outburst in the second half, spurred by a big-play defense plus a career-high 136 yards and two TDs rushing from Landon Freeman, the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (4-2, 2-0 NSIC South) rolled to a 35-7 win over Southwest Minnesota State (2-4, 1-1 NSIC South) on Saturday. The Cougars upended SMSU for a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – October 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND. College FootballSouthern Illinois 42 SDSU 41 (F/OT)USD 20 UND 13Augustana 37 Upper Iowa 20Northern St. 52 Winona St. 49USF 35 SMSU 7Dordt 63 Mount Marty 21DWU 17 Doane 13 College VolleyballUSD 3 Western Illinois 0Augustana 3 Northern St. 2SMSU 3 U-Mary 0USF 3 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Nielson
Person
Tre Thomas
KELOLAND

USD Volleyball sweeps St. Thomas at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota presented coach Leanne Williamson with career win No. 150 following Thursday’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 Summit League sweep over St. Thomas in a match played in front of 1,835 fans inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Coyotes had a season-high 12 service aces in the match and hit .400, marking […]
SPORTS
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – October 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view Powerhouse Plays from October 8th. Powerhouse plays features the top plays and playmakers from high school football across KELOLAND. The matchups featured in this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays include: Rapid City Central at Harrisburg Washington vs Roosevelt Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State#Usd#Cruises#American Football#D Days#Dakotadome#Coyotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

53
Followers
121
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy